Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 390.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 price objective on Voestalpine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.16.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. Analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.