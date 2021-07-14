W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Cut by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 592.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $89,624,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $52,723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $43,758,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,278,000 after purchasing an additional 483,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of WRB opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $82.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

