W. R. Jr. Stephens Sells 9,146 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $239,625.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

W. R. Jr. Stephens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 220 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $5,651.80.

On Friday, June 25th, W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 12,272 shares of Conn’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $322,753.60.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 143,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.57. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $1,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Conn’s by 153.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $1,934,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Conn’s by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Conn’s by 132.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

