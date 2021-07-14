Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 111,000 Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $995,000.

Shares of GAMCU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

