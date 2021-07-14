Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after buying an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after buying an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after buying an additional 81,967 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $244.67 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.