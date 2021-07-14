Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 105,000 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLCRU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCRU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

