Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 108,000 Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $7,268,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $8,721,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

