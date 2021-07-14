Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 15,241 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

NYSE:AI opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -61.24. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,746,127 shares of company stock valued at $297,443,831.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.