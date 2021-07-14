Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after buying an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $265.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.75 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.41.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

