Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,537 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Union Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LATN. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,872,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $930,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 1,571.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,003,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 943,628 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 25.2% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,418,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 285,175 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LATN stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

