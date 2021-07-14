Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 191.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.21.

NYSE MCD opened at $236.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $184.73 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

