Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 114,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $132.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.