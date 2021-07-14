Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,682,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,186,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,970,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,955,000.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGRWU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.