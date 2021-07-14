Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,890,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,675,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,914,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,451,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,980,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOTU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

