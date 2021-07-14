Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNRH opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

