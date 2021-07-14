Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $2,821,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $2,487,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

