Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 103,823 Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 103,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Provention Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 23,374 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRVB. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Sunday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

