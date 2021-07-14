Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

