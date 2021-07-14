Walleye Capital LLC Sells 149,836 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149,836 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

BOX opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.94 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.29.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

