Walleye Capital LLC Sells 969 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,527 shares of company stock worth $21,458,501 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $184.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.87 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

