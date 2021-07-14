Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 694.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after acquiring an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $540.68 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

