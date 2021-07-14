Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Shares of PMGMU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

