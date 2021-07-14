Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBEAU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBEAU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

