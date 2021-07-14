Walleye Capital LLC Trims Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,799 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $81,685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $32,794,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 777.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.