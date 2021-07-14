Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $41.17 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,076,407 coins and its circulating supply is 77,355,375 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

