WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 17th. This is a boost from WAM Leaders’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

WAM Leaders Company Profile

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

