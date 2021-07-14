Wanchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.86 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 14th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $104.54 million and $1.86 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,342,562 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

