Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €78.20 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €78.20 ($92.00) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €74.60 ($87.76).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €85.22 ($100.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 1-year high of €85.88 ($101.04). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €78.55.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

