Warburg Research Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €57.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.09 ($45.98).

ETR BOSS opened at €49.80 ($58.59) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.47. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

