Warburg Research Reiterates “€53.80” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €53.80 ($63.29) price target from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €49.42 ($58.14).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €51.28 ($60.33) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €49.46. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.