Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Reaches $387,099.23

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $82.82 or 0.00252133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $387,099.23 and approximately $33,926.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.