Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.40.
HCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
