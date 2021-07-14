Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.60 million. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $882.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

