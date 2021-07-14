Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Waste Management posted sales of $3.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $17.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $142.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $144.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Waste Management by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 52,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

