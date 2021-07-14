Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.16 Million

Brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report sales of $415.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.69 million to $427.20 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $338.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Munish Nanda sold 7,883 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $1,070,905.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,074.73. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after acquiring an additional 221,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 159,993 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $146.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.60. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

