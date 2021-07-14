WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $230.10 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $230.10 million and $20.11 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001076 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00089122 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,755,345,737 coins and its circulating supply is 1,670,662,091 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.