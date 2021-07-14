WaykiChain Price Reaches $0.15 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $32.33 million and $2.96 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00052372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.72 or 0.00862848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005310 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

