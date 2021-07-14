WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Position Increased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 209.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of WD-40 worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.87. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

