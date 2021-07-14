Wedbush Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.59. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.41.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $351.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.89. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

