Wedbush Weighs in on LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LGI Homes in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.23. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGIH opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.37. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

