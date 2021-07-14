WELL Price Hits $0.50 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. WELL has a market cap of $68.74 million and approximately $357,155.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WELL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WELL has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00051704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.34 or 0.00851473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005325 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

