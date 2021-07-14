Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

WELL stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $87.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,452,000 after buying an additional 2,023,355 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

