Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

WDO stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.83. The company had a trading volume of 565,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,421. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 38.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.39. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Wesdome Gold Mines news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total transaction of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

