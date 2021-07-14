Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.39

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.39 and traded as high as C$12.38. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$12.24, with a volume of 842,156 shares.

WDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.39.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$45.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$666,705.60.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.