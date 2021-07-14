Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.39

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.39 and traded as high as C$12.38. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$12.24, with a volume of 842,156 shares.
WDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.39.
In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$666,705.60.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
