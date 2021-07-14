Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $103,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,662,000 after acquiring an additional 231,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,172,000 after buying an additional 183,491 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL stock opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

