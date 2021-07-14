Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.27. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$17.04, with a volume of 184,007 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on WTE. CIBC upped their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.23.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

