Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases C$60,000.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,453,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,721,816.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.

Shares of WCP traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.96. 1,646,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,106. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.15 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.02.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCP. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.85.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

