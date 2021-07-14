Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPGYF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of SPGYF stock remained flat at $$4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. 19,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.92. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

