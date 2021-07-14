WhiteCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.25 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $671.70 million and $4.25 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002798 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00041739 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018985 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007546 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003008 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 931,935,800 coins and its circulating supply is 731,935,799 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

