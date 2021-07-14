Wilder World (WILD) One Day Volume Tops $1.90 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 81.2% higher against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $1.90 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00052204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00862057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

